CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday during a DUI checkpoint in Clovis, according to the city’s police department.

The DUI checkpoint was held at Herndon Avenue and Dewitt Avenue. Approximately 1,730 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 1,175 were screened, according to police.

Officials say 13 people were arrested for being unlicensed, two were arrested for driving on a suspended license, and five vehicles were towed.

Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Police say to report a suspected DUI driver, dial 911.