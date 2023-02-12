FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager died early Sunday morning after being ejected from a vehicle in a suspected DUI crash, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the single-vehicle crash on Elkhorn Avenue, west of Jameson Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers say a silver Toyota Tacoma with 4 people inside, was traveling westbound on Elkhorn Avenue when it failed to negotiate a curve, and speed could have been a contributing factor.

They also say when the Tacoma went off the road, it rolled several times, and that’s when the unrestrained 16-year-old was thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators say both the teen and the Tacoma came to rest on the dirt shoulder of Elkhorn Avenue.

Emergency crews said they were unsuccessful at reviving the young person after life-saving measures were given. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other three passengers were said to have sustained minor injuries and refused medical aid.

Officers say the Tacoma’s 26-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for suspicion of felony Driving Under the Influence and Manslaughter.

The teen’s name has yet to be released, pending the notification of their family.