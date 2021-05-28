16-year-old involved in street vendor shooting arrested after threatening to stab mother in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Reedley Police officers arrested a 16-year-old male after reports of a juvenile who was trying to stab his mother and armed with a knife, police say.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex located in the 1100 block of I Street in Reedley and were told by the boy’s grandmother that he had jumped from a window in the apartment and ran off.

Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment complex, and saw the suspect jump over a block wall and back into the complex.

With the assistance of a police drone, the suspect was located hiding in the bushes of the apartment complex and was taken into custody shortly after.

The suspect’s mother revealed to officers that her son was currently on probation for “shooting a street vendor in Fresno”.

Reedley Officers found that the 16-year-old had been previously arrested as one of the suspects involved in shooting street vendor Francisco Velasquez on Oct. 18, 2020. Velasquez survived that shooting.

The 16-year-old juvenile was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Facility on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, and criminal threats