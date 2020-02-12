16-year old critically wounded in Fresno drive-by shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 16-year old male is in critical condition at CRMC after another vehicle pulled up to the SUV he was traveling in at around 6pm and opened fire.

A 21-year old male was driving a white Cadillac Escalade with his teenage passenger at Palm and Dakota when a dark sedan pulled up, and someone inside opened fire, riddling the SUV with bullets.

The 21-year driver old drove to his residence at Buckingham and Harrison and called first responders. They arrived and rushed the 16-year old to CRMC. His condition is critical, but he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

