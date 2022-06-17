TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County deputies released surveillance video of the moment they say a group of armed robbery suspects barged into the Ducor Handy Mart.

Deputies say they were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Ducor Handy Market on Avenue 56 in Ducor for an armed robbery.

According to Tulare County deputies “the suspects forced a customer to the ground at gunpoint, held a gun to the clerk’s head and demanded money, and then left, kicking the customer on the ground as they ran off.”

Deputies say the same group of suspects allegedly carjacked a woman earlier in the night and were involved in two other armed robberies at convenience stores in Porterville and Delano.

Investigators say they identify two of the suspects, both 16-year-old boys with extensive and violent criminal histories from Porterville.

Deputies say one of the juvenile suspects was wanted for attempted murder. The other boy had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Both suspects were arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCaskill or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 733-6218.