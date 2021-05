CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating a 16-year-old driver who crashed his car Monday morning in Clovis.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Alluvial and Sylmar avenues.

Clovis Police said the 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit a mailbox while driving east on Alluvial Avenue, and rolled after police say he was possibly driving under the influence.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.