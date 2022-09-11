Jolissa Fuentes stands next to her car, a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766.

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has now been increased by several thousand dollars.

Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, has announced that a reward being offered for information that leads to her daughter’s whereabouts has now been increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

The donation increase comes after Jolissa’s family and community members gathered in Selma on Sunday morning to hold a raffle and fundraiser to help raise money for the ongoing efforts to the missing woman.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help fund the search for Jolissa.

On Saturday, the family held a press conference to urge anyone who has information about Jolissa’s disappearance to come forward to the Selma Police Department.

“Our daughter has now been missing for 34 days, that’s 34 days too long,” said Nunez during the press conference. “We need answers, we need your help, we need the community’s help.”

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

Jolissa was last seen driving away from an ampm store located at an Arco gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

A surveillance camera at the gas station captured Fuentes pulling up to the store, getting out of her car, and walking inside the business to make a purchase at the front counter.

After buying the items, the footage shows Jolissa walking out of the store, getting back into her car, and turning westbound onto Nebraska Avenue as she drove away.

Jolissa was driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been found since Jolissa’s disappearance.

She is described as 5’3″, 220 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243.