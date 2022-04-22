FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man will spend 15 years in prison after being convicted as part of an initiative battling the sexual exploitation of children.

Adam Lee Campbell, 43 of Fresno, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for “receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors”, according to a US Department of Justice news release Friday.

Court documents say Campbell “received images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct onto a cellphone while on parole.” DOJ officials say Campbell was previously convicted for hands-on contact with minors, possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

The case was part of “Project Safe Childhood”, an initiative aimed at fighting child sexual exploitation and abuse. More information the initiative is available at the DOJ website.