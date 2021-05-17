15-year-old son shoots and kills his father in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Fresno Police Department say a 15-year-old shot and killed his father and then shot himself Monday morning.

Officers responded to a mobile home park near McKinley and Marks avenues around 8:00 a.m. When investigators arrived on the scene, they say they discovered that a man had been shot by his 15-year-old. Police say the 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself.

The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital and is listed as in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.