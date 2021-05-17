15-year-old son shoots and kills his father in central Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Fresno Police Department say a 15-year-old shot and killed his father and then shot himself Monday morning. 

Officers responded to a mobile home park near McKinley and Marks avenues around 8:00 a.m. When investigators arrived on the scene, they say they discovered that a man had been shot by his 15-year-old. Police say the 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself.

The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital and is listed as in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com