EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are now investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and another man wounded.

Investigators say around 1:00 a.m. Saturday they were called to the 27800 Block of Morgan Avenue in Exeter for a report of a shooting. They say when they arrived, they found a 15-year-old child and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the juvenile died at the scene and the 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If anyone has information on this case, they can contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.