15-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was hospitalized after he was struck by a car while jogging Wednesday, the Porterville Police Department said.

Police said around 10 p.m. Wednesday police and fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the 1500 block of north Mathew Street in Porterville.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old that had been struck by a 2017 Honda Civic resulting in serious injuries to the juvenile.

Police said the driver of the Honda was traveling southbound in the 1500 block of North Mathew Street around 20 to 30 mph when he struck the juvenile who appeared to have been jogging in the area.

The juvenile was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and later transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision you’re asked to contact Sergeant Jordan or Officer Wilkinson at 559-782-7400.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.