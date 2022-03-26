MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Early Saturday morning, Merced police say they tracked down a teenage homicide suspect they’ve been looking for for almost 4 months.

On Dec. 30, 2021, officers with Merced police department responded to a shooting on W Drive. That’s where they say they found two teenage girls in the same car suffering from gun shot wounds. Investigators say a 15 year old male shot into their car, and he then fled the scene.

At the time of the shooting, the 17 year old victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and survived. The other girl in the car, identified as Mykka Thomas, 18 of Merced, died at the scene from multiple gun shot wounds.

Saturday morning, Detectives from Merced Police Department, in addition to the Merced Police Department’s SWAT team, and the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the city of Modesto where they found the teenage suspect, and took him into custody. Officers say he was taken back to the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex in Merced, where he was booked for several charges, including murder.