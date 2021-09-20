Teen driver taken into custody on DUI charges after deadly crash in Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators have identified the person killed in an early-morning crash in northeast Fresno Monday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager, Lilyana Romero, as the person killed in the crash.

A 17-year-old male was identified as the driver of the vehicle and who police say subsequently fled the scene. According to police, the teen was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center for charges relating to DUI.

Investigators say all seven of the people involved in the crash are Fresno Unified School District students.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Fresno police were dispatched to the area of Barstow and Millbrook avenues in northeast Fresno where they say they found a vehicle that had been in a collision. According to emergency personnel, five people were pinned into the back seat of the crashed vehicle.

Officers say Romero was pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving efforts failed.

The others were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to survive, police say.

Officers say they received reports of two additional people who ran from the scene before emergency crews arrived to assist those pinned into the vehicle.