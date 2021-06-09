15-year-old girl hit by stray bullet in Kingsburg in stable condition, police say

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 15-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday is awake, aware and in stable condition, Kingsburg police officials say.

Officers were called out to Athwal Park just before 8:00 p.m. after hearing a report that someone had been shot in the area.

When arriving on scene officers found the young girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Officials say they believe the girl was hit by a stray bullet from someone shooting a gun in a nearby orchard.

