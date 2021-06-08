15-year-old girl hit by stray bullet at Kingsburg park, police say

KINGSBURG, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old girl was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet at a park on Tuesday evening, according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to Athwal Park after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. Police say she is in stable condition following the shooting.

Officers say they believe someone was shooting a gun in a nearby orchard and a stray bullet hit the girl.

No other details on the shooting have been released by authorities at this time.

