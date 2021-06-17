15-year-old critical after scooter hit by a car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital following a scooter crash into a moving vehicle in Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the unidentified teenager was struck by the vehicle shortly before 5:00 p.m., in the area of First and Shields.

Police say the boy was thrown by the crash and suffered injuries to his head and torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The driver who struck the boy stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.