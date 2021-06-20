Increased focus on water safety as 15-year-old boy pulled from Millerton Lake identified

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified a teenager who deputies say died following a water rescue at Millerton Lake on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 15-year-old Armando Juarez passed away after he was pulled from the lake and rushed to a local hospital.

Authorities say Juarez was swimming on the Madera County side of the lake around 12:45 p.m. when he disappeared into the water.

Park rangers began searching for Juarez until he was found in the water by a lifeguard about an hour later.

Juarez was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital by helicopter, where he later died.

According to County officials, drowning is the leading cause of preventable death in Fresno County for children under the age of five, and the second leading cause of death in adolescents and adults ages 15 to 44.

Father’s Day lands on the official start of summer, and as Sheriff’s deputies are warning people to be aware of water currents and for parents to always keep an eye on their children.

Here are additional safety tips to keep children safe: