15-year-old boy arrested for killing man, leaving another injured in northeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A 23-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man was injured after a shooting in northeast Fresno Saturday night, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the area of Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting victim, said Sgt. Steve Presser.

When authorities arrived they found two victims in front of Cigar World, they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

“Some of the witnesses said that the victim was there purchasing some items when the suspects arrived, and they were bulldog gang members. There was a disturbance that ensued between the two parties, and one guy went back to the car, grabbed a handgun, and started shooting at both victims,” Lt. Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department said.

Police reported the 23-year-old victim died Sunday morning, while the second victim, later identified as the store clerk of the shop is in stable condition.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who say was the one who shot the two victims. He was booked at juvenile hall, but police say they’re still looking for more suspects who may have been involved.

Karamgit Singh works the overnight shift at the liquor store across the street from Cigar World. He says violence in the area is not surprising.

“Last night I was working here inside so I heard from a customer something happened there. Then I go outside and I see a couple of cars of the cops and a chopper on the top,” Karamgit Singh, works at Bulldog Liquor.

The investigation is on going.

