15 residents displaced after apartment fire in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 15 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night, according to the Fresno City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the apartment located near Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say 38 firefighters were assigned to the incident and that crews were able to control the fire quickly once arriving on scene.

A total of three units were affected by the flames, one of which was considered a total loss, according to fire officials.

Firefighters say the Red Cross is working to help the 15 residents who were displaced by the fire at this time.

No injuries were reported by officials and the cause of the fire is still unknown.