LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for the people who illegally dumped 15 puppies.

On July 19, Lemoore Animal Control and Kings County Animal services found the chihuahua and terrier mix puppies at the intersection of Quandt Drive and Faun Lane in Lemoore, and at another intersection located at D and Hill streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lemoore Animal Control at 559-924-5333.