15 more cases of COVID-19 in Merced County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total infected count to 387, according to the Department of Public Health.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Additionally, the county added 11 recoveries to the previously reported 258 bringing the total recovered to 269.

Seven people in the county have died of COVID-19-related illness.

According to the Department of Public Health’s website, the highest concentration of positive cases is in the city of Merced with 156 cases, followed by Los Banos with 65.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know