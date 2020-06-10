15 more cases of COVID-19 in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total infected count to 387, according to the Department of Public Health.

Additionally, the county added 11 recoveries to the previously reported 258 bringing the total recovered to 269.

Seven people in the county have died of COVID-19-related illness.

According to the Department of Public Health’s website, the highest concentration of positive cases is in the city of Merced with 156 cases, followed by Los Banos with 65.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links: