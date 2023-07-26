FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fifteen drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday, during a DUI saturation patrol, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to police.

Police say they are holding another DUI enforcement operation on August 5th, 2023, and a series of DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints throughout the year.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Police say you can call 911 to report a suspected drunk driver.