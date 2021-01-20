$15.8M for Fresno rent and utility relief coming from federal government

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – $15.8 million of federal COVID-19 relief is being sent to Fresno to help residents with both housing and utility costs.

The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will help tenants past due on their rent and in need of financial assistance. The money comes from federal CARES Act funding.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said the money could not have come at a better time.

These funds will help thousands of Fresno residents avoid being evicted and facing the possibility of becoming homeless. It will also give landlords the opportunity to be made whole. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer

In a statement, Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez extended his thanks to the federal government to ensure the most vulnerable communities can stay in their homes.

Our city is predominately made up of essential workers that literally fed our state and nation. These resources will go a long way in providing a hand up for our residents during this pandemic. Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez

The funds were deposited on Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury. City leaders will work to distribute them over the coming weeks.

Eligible residents must provide proof they have been impacted by the pandemic and other conditions may apply.