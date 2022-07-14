FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2022 count of homeless individuals in both Fresno County and Madera County shows a 15.8% increase in the total number of homeless persons compared to the 2020 Point in Time Count data sourced by the Fresno Madera Continuum of Care.

The 2022 numbers released Thursday show that 4,216 persons are experiencing homelessness in Fresno County and Madera County, representing a 15.8% increase compared to the previous total homeless count of 3,641 made in 2020.

Of those homeless individuals, the 2022 Point in Time Count shows a 12.8% decrease in the number of unsheltered homeless people (as in living somewhere such as a tent, a shed, encampment or vehicle).

The numbers also showed a 95.6% increase in the sheltered homeless population, compared to 2020.

Officials say the information will be used to improve and address homeless services in both counties.