CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Central California Blood Center to host the 14th annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

The blood drive begins Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Clovis Rodeo Hall, located at 748 Rodeo Drive in Clovis. The drive continues until Friday and is on from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. All donors will receive a free Fresno County Sheriff’s Heroes T-shirt.

Donating blood takes less than an hour. Donors must be at least 18 years old, in good general health, and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Donors that are 16 or 17 may donate blood but must have written parental consent. Senior citizens are encouraged to donate as there is no upper age limit.

Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water within four hours prior to their donation. Donors can give blood every eight weeks. A photo ID is required at donor registration.

For more information, visit their website.