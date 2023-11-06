FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing to conduct night flying training.

The California Air National Guard says they will start the training from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Nov. 6 through 8. and Nov. 13 through 17.

The evening flights are scheduled to start at approximately 5 p.m. and end before 10 p.m. each day.

The base says they minimize late-night flights to reduce the impact on neighboring communities and will continue to use the noise abatement procedures agreed upon by the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and other agencies involved.