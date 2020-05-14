144th Fighter Wing saluting healthcare workers across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –Jets with the 144th Fighter Wing took off from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and made their way around the state saluting health care workers Wednesday morning.

The four F-15C Eagle Fighter Jets are part of the nationwide salute by the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“For me to do these flyby’s is a way to give back and to show hey we are regular people who love the community just as much as anyone else and we like to show our support and one way we can is to do these flybys,” said Maj. Christopher Lacroix with the 194th Fighter Squadron pilot.

The fighter jets made their way around California, flying over 45 facilities.

The first, Adventist Medical Center in Reedley. Healthcare workers took a moment to watch the jets fly over and honor them.

“It’s just a small second or two but the impact is significant, you can see it on every bodies eyes and just what a wonderful thing to do for the facility,” said Susan Chapman, staff member at Adventist Medical Center.

The F-15’s then took to flying over Selma’s Adventist Health facility, even viewers in Atwater caught a glimpse of this special tribute. Others saw the jets fly over the U.C. Merced Medical facility.

The fighter jets also flew over the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The total trip around California for the F-15’s took nearly two and a half hours.

The final leg of the flyover, over Clovis Community Hospital and in Downtown Fresno, over Community Regional Medical Center, where dozens of healthcare workers watched from the ground and from above.

“To see them fly over head as a way to say thank you for the first responders and what we all do, that was neat, that was very awesome,” said Lutrecia Goodwin, supervisor for sterile processing at CRMC.

“It makes us feel like really appreciative, I mean it’s nice to come out here and just be thank like that,” said Andrea Gutierrez, a CRMC employee.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.