FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard in Fresno is hosting a job fair Sunday.

The event highlights the different careers available to men and women looking for a start in the Air Force and the Air National Guard.

Officials with the Fighter Wing say people are often surprised by the number of career paths available through military service, and talked about the importance of showing interested applicants what daily life in the 144th is like.

“So it’s great to have events like this where we get to showcase what we do here at the Wing to young men and women that are interested in careers here. It’s exciting. The airmen love to talk about what they do, talk about their jobs, and to see people get excited about it,” says Captain Jason Sanchez.

Officials on the base say events like Sunday are also about establishing a connection with the community.