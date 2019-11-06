14-year-old shot in Fresno; unknown if it’s gang-related

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fresno. The incident Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Police received the call around 3 p.m., sending officers to the scene at Rowell and Hedges Avenues. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and investigators have not established if the incident was gang-related. The victim was alone at the time of the shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim, 14 years of age, who had a gunshot wound to his lower extremities,” said Sgt. Michael McCray.

McCray added that the teenage victim was taken to the hospital and described him in a stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

