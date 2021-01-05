14-year-old boy reported missing from Merced, police say he never came home

Giovanni Gutierrez, 14 (image courtesy of Merced Police)

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from his Merced home Tuesday.

According to Merced Police, Giovanni Gutierrez went outside and never returned home. He was last seen at around 4 p.m. Tuesday close to the intersection of W and V streets, less than half-a-mile from John C. Fremont Elementary School.

Anyone with information on Giovanni Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

