13th Annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive kicks off in Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 13th Annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive kicked off in Clovis on Monday afternoon.

Every year, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office teams up with the Central California Blood Center to help donors give back during the holiday season.

The drive continues until Friday, December 13, and runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day at the Clovis Rodeo Hall, located at 748 Rodeo Drive.

“This time of year it’s more import than ever to donate blood.,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims during the event. “Not only is it a great Christmas gift for people in our area to be able to give, but it’s sorely in need this time of year.”

T-shirts will be given away to donors during the blood drive.

Everyone who donates blood during the drive will receive a Fresno County Sheriff’s Heroes T-shirt and a $5 off voucher for a food truck affiliated with Fresno Street Eats. Photo ID is required while registering to donate.

Each day of the week, a different food truck will be parked at the event, offering a variety of options from tacos to handheld British meat pies.

You can find the full schedule of food trucks below: