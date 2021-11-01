13-year-old student found with fake guns after making threats toward Tulare County elementary school, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old student accused of making threats toward an elementary school in Lindsay was arrested Monday, according to city officials.

In a press release, the City of Lindsay announced that an 8th grader at Lincoln Elementary School was arrested after using social media to make threats toward the school.

Around 11:15 a.m., Lindsay Police officers were called out to the school after the threats were discovered by staff members.

While investigating, officers had reportedly learned the student had also threatened other specific students.

Officials say officers searched two locations outside of the school, where they found several imitation firearms belonging to the student.

The student was taken into custody for criminal threats towards a school and was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

City officials say that officers do not believe there are any ongoing safety concerns towards students, staff members, or the school.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lindsay Police Department at 559-562-2511.