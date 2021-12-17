13-year-old student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Tulare County school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A middle school student has been arrested by police for threatening to commit a shooting at a school on Friday, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Around noon, deputies say they learned a student at El Monte Middle School had made threats to “shoot up” the school on Thursday.

Officials say the suspect was identified as a 13-year-old student from the middle school who had sent the threatening messages via social media.

Deputies say the student has been arrested and booked for making criminal threats and that this is an isolated incident, unrelated to the recent social media threats circulating TikTok.

“Sheriff Boudreaux would like to remind the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously,” said deputies in a press release. “They will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences. They are not a joke, and they will not be treated like one.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Todd Bruce with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Investigations Unit at (559) 802-9474.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can send a text or voicemail to (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.