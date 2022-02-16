13-year-old student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Tulare County school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old student has been arrested for threatening to bring a gun to his school and shoot it up, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 p.m., deputies followed up on a report of a 13-year-old student threatening to commit a shooting on the campus of the Tulare County Alternative Achievement Program.

Deputies say the student had made the threats in front of other students and staff.

“Sheriff Boudreaux would like to reiterate to the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. “They will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences.”

The student was arrested and booked into the juvenile hall for making criminal threats.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.