FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Brody Musgrave of Fresno.

Brody was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th. It is believed he walked away from his home located along Sierra Ave., between West and Fruit Avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Brody is described as white, 5’2”, thin build, 120 lbs., with short dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. Brody has light freckles on his face. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown hiking-style boots.

If you see or have seen someone resembling Brody Musgrave, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately by dialing (559) 600-3111.