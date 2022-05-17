HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a home near Irwin and Davis streets after someone called 911 to report a teen had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old suffering from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds in the home’s front yard.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where officers say they are currently in stable condition.

Officers reported finding ten spent shell casings and several bullet holes in the walls of the home where the teen was found.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a light-colored car had pulled up next to the teen as they were walking. For an unknown reason, officers say that someone in the car pulled out a gun and started shooting at the teen.

Officials say the suspect left before officers could get to the scene and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Hanford Police Department Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540.