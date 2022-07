MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old girl drowned at Eastman Lake Sunday evening, according to Madera County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say they were notified around 5:00 p.m. that a girl, 13, was unaccounted for. Rescue crews responded to the area and located the girl 25 yards offshore in the water.

The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene, deputies say.