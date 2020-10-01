13-year-old driver involved in crash that kills 14-year-old passenger, CHP says

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a crash while a 13-year-old was driving on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The CHP said the 13-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet south on Ingomar Grade Road, north of Sylvester Road around 50 miles per hour just before 5 p.m. There were three teenage passengers.

The teen driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the road and the vehicle traveled off the roadway overturning multiple times killing the 14-year-old, CHP said.

CHP said the 14-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

According to CHP, the driver of the vehicle and two other passengers, both boys ages 14 and 15, sustained minor injuries.

The CHP said the collision is under investigation and alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor in this collision.

No arrests were made.

