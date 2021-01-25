13-year-old critical after head-on DUI crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 13-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital following what police say was a DUI crash in northwest Fresno on Monday.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers say a black SUV drifted across the road at Palm and Pinedale avenues and collided head on with a white panel van travelling in the opposite direction. The drivers of both vehicles were able to get out, but a 13-year-old passenger in the van was pinned inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and managed to free the 13-year-old, who was then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Police say the driver of the black SUV was taken into their custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury during a DUI traffic collision.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with surveillance of the crash, or other information about it, is asked to contact Fresno Police.

