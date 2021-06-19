13-year-old boy rescued from Millerton Lake

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital following a near-drowning at Millerton Lake on Saturday.

At 12:45 p.m., park rangers say they received a report that the teen had disappeared into the water as he was swimming on the Madera County side of the lake.

Rangers searched the lake for the boy until he was pulled from the water at 1:45 p.m. by a state park lifeguard.

First responders began performing CPR on the boy before he was flown by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.