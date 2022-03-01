TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year old has been arrested for assaulting school staff and threatening to shoot up a school in Tulare County, according to authorities.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the campus of the Tulare County Alternative Achievement Program for a student who assaulted school staff and made threats to shoot up the school.

The suspect was arrested, taken to juvenile hall, and booked for making criminal threats, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported by officials.

Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux would like to remind the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-833-6218.