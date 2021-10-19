13-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ elementary school in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he threatened to carry out a shooting at an elementary school on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to Tipton Elementary School on Evans Road after it was reported that a student was threatening to shoot up the school.

When deputies arrived, they were reportedly told that a 13-year-old student had made previous comments claiming that he ‘is the school shooter.’

The Sheriff’s office says the student also had a ‘hit list’ in a journal, and had talked about shooting his dad.

Deputies searched through the student’s home and confirmed that he did not have access to any guns.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of making terrorist threats.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.