13 displaced, 2 homes destroyed in Tulare County fire, officials say

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in Tulare County has destroyed multiple homes and left 13 residents displaced on Friday evening, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Around 9:45 p.m. firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 300 block of G Street in Exeter.

Officials say four residential structures caught on fire and two of them were completely destroyed.

According to fire officials, fire crews were on scene for approximately five hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say.

Officials say the Red Cross is currently working to help the 13 residents displaced by the fire.