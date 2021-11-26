13 displaced, 1 hospitalized as fire crews work to extinguish apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 people have been displaced and one person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in central Fresno Friday evening, according to Fresno fire officials.

Around 5:30 p.m. fire crews responded to Cedar and Home avenues regarding a possible apartment complex on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say one unit of the apartment complex was well-involved in flames and crews began evacuating residents in adjacent apartments as a second alarm was activated.

According to officials, a man self-evacuated from the building and was transported to an area hospital for burn and smoke inhalation injuries. No other injuries were reported by fire crews and there has been no update on his condition at this time.

Authorities say about 40 firefighters responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

According to Fresno fire officials, nine adults and four children have been displaced. Authorities say they are working with the Red Cross to help find temporary housing for the 13 residents who were impacted by the fire.

Firefighters say a total of four apartment units were damaged during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.