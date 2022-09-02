FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair and the Central California Blood Center teamed up for the 12th Annual “Pint for a Pass” Blood Drive.

The “Pint for a Pass” will run through October 15. The Big Fresno Fair says all donors will receive a “Buy One, Get One Free” admission voucher redeemable for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair, plus be automatically entered-to-win concert and horse racing tickets.

The Blood Center says donation takes less than one hour to complete. Donors must be in good general health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 18 years old (16- and 17-year-olds can donate with written parental consent).

The Central California Blood Center says senior citizens are encouraged to donate, as there is no upper age limit.

Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water within 4 hours prior to their donation. Donors can give blood every eight weeks. Photo ID is required at donor registration.