$12,000 reward to find who left a dog to die in a garbage bag

TULARE, California (KSEE) – Sadie, a female shepherd dog mix, looks to be just a puppy less than a year old. She was found in Tulare County – badly injured and left to die.

“I was told that a worker saw the garbage bag moving in the orchard and went and investigated and cut her out of there,” said Shirley Zindler, the Director & Founder of Dogwood Animal Rescue.

Tulare County Animal Services picked Sadie up, discovering gunshot wounds and three broken legs. Proper medical care for her will cost thousands of dollars. Animal services reached out for help and found Dogwood Animal Rescue in Sonoma County to take her in.

“I’ve been in rescue for more than thirty years. I was an animal control officer; I’ve worked in shelters, and I spend a lot of my career investigating animal cruelty cases and this was definitely one of the more severe.”

Sadie’s had two major surgeries so far. Dogwood Rescue announced a $12,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the person responsible for Sadie’s injuries.

“It’s a long shot that we would be able to find who did this, but we had to try. We have to make a statement that this is not acceptable. It’s one thing to shoot an animal and have it die, but to shoot it that many times and leave it to suffer? It’s hard to wrap my head around it.”

Many people feel the same, as Sadie’s story has been re-shared on social media nearly four thousand times, donations are flowing in and people are calling in to adopt her. Caretakers say after all she’s been through, she’s still a happy dog.

“She’s such a sweet dog. Having justice served by finding who did it and prosecuting them would be the icing on the cake.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-802-9400 or Tulare County Animal Services at 559-636-4050.