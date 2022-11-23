MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday.

Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had gifts and treats for the kids.

There were also raffles for gift cards and swag baskets also provided by local donors. The leftover meals were provided to a local organization for distribution.