FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was driving while drunk at three times the legal limit for blood alcohol content, who then crashed into a car causing the death of a father of two on Father’s Day, has received a 12-year prison sentence in Fresno County Superior Court, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence given to 36-year-old Narayana Haridasa Zerr on Tuesday came after the deadly crash on June 19, 2022. Officials say Zerr was driving his truck eastbound on Ashlan Avenue east of Clovis Avenue and crossed into the center turn lane into oncoming traffic – hitting a vehicle being driven by 41-year-old Ashton Mckiearnan. Mckiearnan was driving home following a Father’s Day celebration with his parents and had his wife and two children in the car at the time.

Officials say the crash caused the death of Ashton Mckiearnan, and injured the other three people in the car.

According to the DA’s office, Zerr entered a guilty plea back on June 27.