12-year-old Kingsburg boy brings gun to school, says he wanted to shoot teacher, deputies say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested a 12-year-old boy who brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday, according to Fresno County Sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to Clay Elementary School on Smith Avenue in Kingsburg Thursday afternoon after an administrator discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack.

Deputies examined the gun and say they determined it to be a 25 caliber pistol loaded with six bullets. According to officials, staff members held the student who owned the backpack in the office so deputies could speak with him.

According to detectives, investigators learned through school administrators that the boy had told other students he had a gun in his backpack and that he had intentions of shooting a teacher.

Officials say the boy was upset and had been punished the day before after he was caught punching another student.

Authorities say one of the students told their teacher that the boy possibly had a gun in his bag and according to deputies, school administrators took this matter seriously and immediately contacted the suspect to check his backpack, which did contain a gun.

At this time, deputies say it is unknown at this time how the student obtained the gun.

Authorities say the boy has been booked into juvenile hall on felony charges of carrying a loaded firearm, having a gun on a school campus and being a minor in possession of a gun and ammunition.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029.