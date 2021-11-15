12-year-old boy found with replica gun at middle school in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities responded to a middle school in Earlimart after a student was found with a replica firearm on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:45 p.m., deputies were called to Earlimart Middle School on East Sutter Avenue after it was reported that a student possibly had a gun.

When deputies arrived, they were reportedly told that a 12-year-old boy had pulled out what was later determined to be a BB Gun and showed it to another student.

After seeing the fake gun, deputies say the student described what he saw to staff members at the school, who called 911.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boy was suspended from school and the case will now be submitted to the District Attorney for further evaluation.

“Sheriff Boudreaux wants to take this opportunity to remind everyone that crimes like these will be taken VERY seriously by the Sheriff’s Office, and those who make threats against schools will be held responsible,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in response to the incident.

Deputies have not specified whether the student involved in Monday’s incident made threats against anyone or the school with the fake firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.